The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

