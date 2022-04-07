Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of SIGI opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.