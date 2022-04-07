Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

