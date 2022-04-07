Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

