Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.92.

VOD stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

