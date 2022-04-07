Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target to GBX 22

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 149.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RKH opened at GBX 8.82 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £40.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.58.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

