Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xylem is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29%. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue impacting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

