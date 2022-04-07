Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to Hold

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.70) to GBX 4,600 ($60.33) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,122.67.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $70.79.

About Renishaw (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.