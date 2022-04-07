World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WRLD opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

