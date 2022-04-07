Canaccord Genuity Group Increases VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 615

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 615 ($8.07) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 545 ($7.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

