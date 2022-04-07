Canaccord Genuity Group Increases VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 615

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 615 ($8.07) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.
VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 545 ($7.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
