Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 294.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

