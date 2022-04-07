Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
