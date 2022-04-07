Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/28/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

