Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 827,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.57% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

