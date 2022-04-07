Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $203.99 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

