Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.43 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

