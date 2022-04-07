Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

