Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 863,003 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 863,003 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

