Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $292.26 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.71 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

