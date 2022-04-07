Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 944.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,599,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $38,747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.