Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

