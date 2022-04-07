Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

