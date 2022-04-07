Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

