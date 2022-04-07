SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.38) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.16) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.40).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,395.50 ($18.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,294.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,313.90. The stock has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 958.40 ($12.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

