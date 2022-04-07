Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

