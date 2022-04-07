Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $262.56 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.