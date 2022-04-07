Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,159 shares of company stock worth $22,277,993. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

