Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

