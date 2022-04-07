Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

