Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 119,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,833,864. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.