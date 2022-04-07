AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Shares of T opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

