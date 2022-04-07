Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

