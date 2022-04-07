Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,086. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

