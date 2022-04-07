FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

