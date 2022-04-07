Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

