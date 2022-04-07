Oppenheimer Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

