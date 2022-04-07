Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,276 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.