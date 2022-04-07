Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

