Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

