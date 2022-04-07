Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lifted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.