Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

