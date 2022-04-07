Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Novavax alerts:

This table compares Novavax and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -152.12% -368.20% -66.43% LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63%

47.4% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 5 0 2.71 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $198.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.10%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,523.38%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Volatility & Risk

Novavax has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and LogicBio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 4.16 -$1.74 billion ($23.29) -2.68 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.22 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.56

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.