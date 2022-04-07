Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $108.23 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.