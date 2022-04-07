Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $2.92

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

