Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $37,225,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

