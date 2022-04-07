Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

