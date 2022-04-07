Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.16. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.