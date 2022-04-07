Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $197.48. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.