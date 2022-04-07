Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 965.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.75.

Prudential Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.