Head to Head Review: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng has a beta of 6.48, meaning that its stock price is 548% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPeng and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 7.06 -$763.12 million ($0.91) -31.81 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.38

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -23.12% -12.79% -8.82% Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 72.23%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Summary

XPeng beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.