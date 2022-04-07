Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

